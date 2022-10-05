Sony E Mount Tamron 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD A062 lenses

Photographers equipped with cameras sporting the Sony E Mount lenses fitting may be interested to know that Tamron has released its new fast-aperture ultra-wide to standard zoom lens in the form of the Tamron 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD A062. Specifically designed for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras the new 20-40mm lens is the smallest and lightest F/2.8 zoom in its class. Offering 20mm at the ultra wide-angle end, and up to 40mm in the standard focal range.

The 20-40mm F2.8 has an optical construction of 12 elements in 11 groups. With four LD (Low Dispersion), two GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) and one Hybrid Aspherical lens element and features a 67 mm filter ring. The Tamron 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A062) will soon be available to purchase throughout the United Kingdom and Europe priced at £879.99 and €1029.99 respectively.

Tamron 20-40mm F/2.8 lens

“The Tamron 20-40mm F/2.8 delivers beautiful images across the entire zoom range and is great for still photography and for creating vlogs and other video content. The lens incorporates Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive), an autofocus system using the linear motor focus mechanism. The VXD gives a quiet and agile performance, and achieves high-speed and high-precision autofocus. With an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of just 17 centimetres and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.8 at the wide end, the lens provides powerful close-range shooting capability, offering the added feature of wide-angle macrophotography.”

Sony E Mount lenses

“With this new 20-40mm F/2.8 zoom Tamron creates a new focal range for a standard zoom lens. It delivers a fast F/2.8 aperture across the entire zoom range from 20mm to 40mm and achieves a class-leading compact and lightweight design at just 86.5mm and 365g. At the longest zoom end, the lens offers a standard focal range of 40mm, handy for everyday shooting of snaps, portraits, and food photos.”

” Meanwhile, at the wide end, the ultra-wide 20mm focal length lets users enjoy a broad range of photography. This includes stunning and powerful natural landscapes that make use of the unique ultra wide-angle perspective, something that cannot be expressed as readily with a fast-aperture standard zoom lens that starts at 24mm. “

