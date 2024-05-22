Sonos Ace headphones “Obsessively crafted and masterfully tuned”

Sonos has officially entered the personal listening market with the launch of its first-ever headphones, Sonos Ace. These premium over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are designed to deliver an unparalleled audio experience, combining Sonos’ renowned sound quality with cutting-edge technology. The Sonos Ace headphones are set to redefine personal audio with features like lossless and spatial audio, world-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and the innovative TrueCinema technology.

Unmatched Sound Quality Headphones

“Obsessively crafted and masterfully tuned, Sonos Ace makes you feel at one with the sounds that matter most to you. Experience every frequency with superior precision and clarity. Maximize your immersion with lossless streaming, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and world-class Active Noise Cancellation. Hear what’s going around you with Aware mode. Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life, exceptional comfort, and flawlessly clear calls. Connect to your devices wirelessly via Bluetooth, or use the included USB-C and 3.5 mm cables. Plus, bring home theater content to life like never before.”

The Sonos Ace headphones are engineered to provide high-fidelity sound, making every listening experience extraordinary. With two custom-designed drivers, these headphones render each frequency with impeccable precision and clarity. Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, a podcast, or taking a phone call, the Sonos Ace ensures that every sound is delivered with stunning accuracy. Additionally, the spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and dynamic head tracking offers a surround sound experience that immerses you in the action, making it feel like you’re in your own private cinema.

Sonos Ace Specifications

High-fidelity sound with two custom-designed drivers

Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and dynamic head tracking

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Aware Mode

Battery life: Up to 30 hours

Ultra-fast charging: 3 hours of battery life with a 3-minute charge

Colors: Black and Soft White

Price: $449 USD

Availability: June 5, 2024

Materials: Lightweight, premium materials with vegan leather and memory foam

Design: Fold flat design with a 75% recycled felt travel case

Pricing and Availability

The Sonos Ace headphones will be available globally starting June 5, 2024, and are priced at $449 USD or £449. The Ace headphones come in two elegant colors: Black and Soft White. With a day-long battery life of up to 30 hours and ultra-fast charging capabilities, these headphones are designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle. A quick 3-minute charge provides an additional 3 hours of battery life, ensuring you never miss a beat.

For those interested in expanding their audio experience, Sonos offers a range of other products that complement the Sonos Ace headphones. From high-quality soundbars to smart speakers, Sonos continues to innovate in the audio industry, providing solutions for both personal and home entertainment needs. Explore the full range of Sonos products to create a seamless and immersive audio environment.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals