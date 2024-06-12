Sonos Ace headphones teardown by iFixit

The team at iFixit recently undertook a comprehensive teardown of the Sonos Ace, a pair of premium over-the-ear headphones priced at $450. The primary objective of this analysis was to assess the repairability of the headphones, examining the ease with which various components can be fixed or replaced. The teardown revealed a combination of design strengths and weaknesses that impact the overall user experience and the longevity of the product.

One of the most impressive features of the Sonos Ace is the magnetic ear cushions. This thoughtful design choice allows users to effortlessly replace worn or damaged cushions, thereby extending the lifespan of the headphones and enhancing user comfort. The magnetic attachment system is not only convenient but also contributes to a more sustainable product, as users can replace individual components rather than discarding the entire pair of headphones.

Magnetic ear cushions allow for easy replacement

Extends the lifespan of the headphones

Enhances overall user comfort and experience

Sonos Ace Teardown by iFixit

Upon delving into the internal hardware of the Sonos Ace, iFixit discovered a high-quality Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design. Notably, the plates are not held together by glue, which not only contributes to a premium feel but also simplifies the repair process. This attention to detail demonstrates Sonos’ commitment to creating a product that is both well-constructed and user-friendly.

Another standout feature is the twin-cell battery, which is designed to be easily replaceable. This is a significant advantage for users, as it allows them to extend the life of their headphones without the need for complex repairs or replacements. By making the battery accessible and easy to swap out, Sonos has prioritized user convenience and product longevity.

Premium PCB design without glue for easy repairs

Twin-cell battery is easily replaceable

Extends the life of the headphones with minimal hassle

Challenges in Repairability

Despite the positive aspects mentioned above, the teardown also revealed some challenges in terms of repairability. The headband, in particular, proved to be a significant hurdle. iFixit found that repairing the headband is a difficult task, and there is no easy way to replace the cushion. This aspect of the design could be improved to make the headphones more user-friendly when it comes to maintenance and repairs.

The media control button, on the other hand, showcased a positive design choice. The button operates smoothly, thanks to the use of Hall effect sensors. These sensors provide a satisfying tactile response, enhancing the user experience during operation. The inclusion of such high-quality components demonstrates Sonos’ attention to detail and commitment to delivering a premium product.

Headband is difficult to repair and replace

Media control button uses Hall effect sensors for smooth operation

High-quality components enhance user experience

Internal Components and Connectivity

The mainboard of the Sonos Ace houses two key chipsets that contribute to the headphones’ performance and functionality. The Qualcomm QCC1581 is responsible for handling audio and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ensuring that users can enjoy high-quality sound while minimizing external noise interference. The Qualcomm QCA4012, on the other hand, supports dual-band WiFi, providing reliable connectivity for a seamless user experience.

Qualcomm QCC1581 chipset handles audio and ANC

Qualcomm QCA4012 chipset supports dual-band WiFi

High-quality audio performance and reliable connectivity

In conclusion, the Sonos Ace headphones received a mixed repairability score of 5 out of 10 from iFixit. While certain components, such as the magnetic ear cushions and replaceable battery, are designed with user-friendliness in mind, others, like the headband, present significant challenges in terms of repairs. To further improve the repairability of the Sonos Ace, the company could consider making parts and repair manuals more readily available to users. By doing so, Sonos would demonstrate a stronger commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, allowing users to extend the life of their headphones and reduce electronic waste. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of the new Sonos Ace headphones:

Video Image Credit: iFixit



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals