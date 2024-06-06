Sonos Ace Headphones Get Reviewed (Video)

The Sonos Ace headphones, priced at $450, mark Sonos’ entry into the competitive headphone market. These premium, noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones are designed to seamlessly integrate with the Sonos ecosystem, offering users a high-end audio experience. Despite their impressive build quality and feature set, the Sonos Ace headphones face fierce competition, particularly from Apple’s well-established AirPods Max. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us a detailed review of the new Sonos headphones.

Design and Build Quality

The Sonos Ace headphones prioritize both sustainability and comfort in their design. Crafted from recycled materials and featuring vegan leather ear cups, these headphones offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on style or durability. Available in sleek black and soft white color options, the Sonos Ace headphones boast a modern and minimalist aesthetic that appeals to a wide range of users.

One of the standout features of the Sonos Ace headphones is their replaceable ear cups. The magnetic design allows for easy removal and replacement, ensuring that users can maintain their headphones’ appearance and hygiene over time. Additionally, the adjustable stainless steel rods provide a customizable fit, accommodating different head sizes and shapes for optimal comfort during extended listening sessions.

The lightweight construction of the Sonos Ace headphones further enhances their comfort, making them suitable for all-day wear without causing fatigue or discomfort.

Features and Functionality

The Sonos Ace headphones come packed with a range of advanced features designed to elevate the user experience. One of the most notable features is the audio swap function, which allows users to seamlessly switch audio from their Sonos Arc soundbar to the headphones. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to transition from a shared listening experience to a more personal one without interrupting their audio content.

The headphones also offer convenient on-device controls, with multiple buttons allowing users to adjust volume, skip tracks, and toggle noise cancellation settings. The USB-C connector ensures fast charging and compatibility with a wide range of modern devices, making it easy to keep the headphones powered up and ready to use.

However, it is important to note that the Sonos Ace headphones do not support passive mode, meaning they must be charged to function. This may be a drawback for users who prefer the flexibility of using their headphones even when the battery is depleted.

The Sonos Ace headphones also feature an impressive array of eight microphones, which work together to provide effective noise cancellation and voice targeting. This ensures that users can enjoy their audio content with minimal distractions from external noise, while also enabling clear voice communication during phone calls or virtual meetings.

Additionally, the headphones support head tracking and spatial audio, creating a more immersive and realistic listening experience. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who enjoy watching movies or playing video games with their headphones on, as it helps to create a more engaging and dynamic soundscape.

Audio Performance

When it comes to sound quality, the Sonos Ace headphones deliver clear and warm audio that is well-suited for a variety of genres and content types. The headphones offer a balanced and detailed sound signature, with good separation between different frequencies and a natural-sounding midrange.

However, some users may find that the Sonos Ace headphones fall short in terms of bass response, particularly when compared to competitors like the AirPods Max. While the bass is present and well-defined, it may lack the depth and impact that some users crave, especially for genres like hip-hop, electronic, or rock music.

The noise cancellation feature of the Sonos Ace headphones is effective at blocking out external noise, allowing users to focus on their audio content without distractions. The headphones also offer an awareness mode, which allows users to stay attuned to their surroundings when necessary, such as when walking in busy urban areas or engaging in conversations.

With a 30-hour battery life, the Sonos Ace headphones are designed to last through extended listening sessions without the need for frequent recharging. This makes them a reliable choice for users who spend long hours working, commuting, or traveling.

Ecosystem Integration and Compatibility

One of the main selling points of the Sonos Ace headphones is their integration with the Sonos ecosystem, particularly the Sonos Arc soundbar. The audio swap feature is designed to allow users to seamlessly switch between listening to their TV audio through the soundbar and their headphones. However, it is worth noting that this feature is currently unreliable, with some users reporting connectivity issues or inconsistent performance.

Unlike other Sonos products, the Ace headphones do not connect to Wi-Fi or group with other Sonos speakers, which may limit their appeal to users who are heavily invested in the Sonos ecosystem. This lack of integration may be disappointing for those who expect a more seamless and cohesive experience across their Sonos devices.

The Sonos Ace headphones offer limited lossless audio support for iOS devices, which may be a drawback for users who prioritize high-quality audio streaming. However, the headphones perform better with Android devices when it comes to lossless audio over Bluetooth, making them a more attractive option for Android users.

Comparison with AirPods Max

When compared to the AirPods Max, the Sonos Ace headphones have some advantages in terms of comfort and weight. The Sonos Ace headphones are generally considered to be more comfortable to wear for extended periods, thanks to their lightweight construction and adjustable fit.

However, the AirPods Max offers superior audio performance, particularly in terms of bass response and overall immersion. The AirPods Max delivers a more engaging and dynamic listening experience, with a wider soundstage and more precise imaging.

Another area where the AirPods Max excels is in its integration with the Apple ecosystem. For users who are heavily invested in Apple devices and services, the AirPods Max offers a more seamless and intuitive experience, with features like automatic pairing, spatial audio, and hands-free Siri access.

Despite being older and more expensive than the Sonos Ace headphones, the AirPods Max remains a strong competitor in the high-end headphone market. Recent sales and promotions have made the AirPods Max a more attractive option for users who are willing to invest in premium audio quality and ecosystem integration.

Conclusion:

The Sonos Ace headphones represent a promising debut for Sonos in the headphone market, offering a combination of premium build quality, advanced features, and integration with the Sonos ecosystem. However, they face significant challenges in terms of compatibility, performance, and competition from established players like the AirPods Max.

For users who are deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem, the Sonos Ace headphones may not be the best choice due to limited compatibility and performance issues. The AirPods Max offers a more seamless and high-quality experience for Apple users, with better integration and audio performance.

Sonos is expected to release software updates to address some of the current issues with the Ace headphones, such as the unreliable audio swap feature and limited lossless audio support. However, until these updates are available, users may want to consider alternative options that better suit their needs and preferences.

Overall, the Sonos Ace headphones show potential but face an uphill battle in a crowded and competitive market. While they offer some unique features and benefits, they may not be the best choice for everyone, particularly those who prioritize ecosystem integration, audio quality, or value for money.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



