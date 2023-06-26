Sonic Origins Plus Collection now available

You will be pleased to know that the much-anticipated Sonic Origins Plus Collection is now available! The legendary gaming company, Sega, brings an all-in-one bundle that breathes fresh life into our favorite Sonic games. This rich anthology integrates Sonic Origins with an additional Plus Expansion Pack, adding depth and flair to your Sonic gameplay.

If you’re wondering how Sega has managed to level up the Sonic experience, you’ll be interested to know the Plus Expansion Pack includes a whopping 12 Game Gear titles. That’s not all! You now have the opportunity to play as Knuckles in Sonic CD. What truly sets this bundle apart is the first-time-ever feature of Amy Rose as a playable character. Yes, that’s right! You can now navigate the realms of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3, Knuckles, and Sonic CD as Amy Rose. This innovative feature is set to redefine your gaming journey with Sonic.

Premium Fun Pack and Classic Music Pack

But wait, there’s more! Sonic Origins Plus incorporates the previously released Premium Fun Pack and Classic Music Pack. These will ensure your gameplay is accompanied by immersive music and exciting new elements.

Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition

If you were looking forward to the Sonic Origins: Digital Deluxe Edition, the Premium Fun Pack, or the Classic Music Pack, here’s something you should know. As of the Sonic Origins Plus launch this week, these packs will not be available for separate purchases on digital storefronts. But don’t worry! Sega has made sure to integrate all content from these packs into Sonic Origins Plus.

If you already own Sonic Origins and would like to upgrade, simply follow the steps below to purchase the Plus Expansion Pack. This upgrade will ensure you receive not just the Classic Music Pack and Premium Fun Pack content, but also all of the new content added to Sonic Origins Plus.

Sonic Origins Plus collection

This is an excellent time to delve into the iconic Sonic games that began this epic gaming journey. The Sonic Origins Plus collection serves as an immersive experience, allowing players to relive the classic Sonic titles in a redefined and upgraded form.

If you are a current owner of Sonic Origins, the Plus Expansion Pack is conveniently available separately for a $9.99 USD upgrade. This makes it easier for you to enjoy all the improvements and new content that Sonic Origins Plus provides. So, are you ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure with Sonic, Knuckles, and now Amy Rose?

Source : STH : Steam : Expansion



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals