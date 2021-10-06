Geeky Gadgets

SOMI-1 transforms your movements into sound

SOMI-1 transforms movements into soundAnyone looking to transform movement into sound may be interested in a new wireless wearable system called the SOMI-1 which has launched via Kickstarter this month. Each SOMI-1 sensor provides eight different motion parameters all of which can be used independently to control or trigger sound. Sounds can either be generated from the SOMI-1 phone application which also includes a number of different presets straight out-of-the-box or by any instrument or music software that is compatible with MIDI.

The motion data of the SOMI-1 sensors is received wirelessly via Bluetooth 5 by the SOMI-1 hub, that connects to your sound source via USB or TRS-MIDI. Up to six sensors can be used simultaneously with a single SOMI-1 hub to create  soundscapes and allow multiple artists to operate together to create unique sounds from their movements.

Create sounds from movement

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $437 or £324 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SOMI-1 is a highly precise sensor technology that measures movement and transforms it into sound in real-time. The Bluetooth sensors can be worn as wearables on the wrists and ankles, turning the user into an instrument. The app already comes with a bunch of different soundscapes like Nature, Ambient or Club and will be expanded bit by bit.”

If the SOMI-1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the SOMI-1 transforms movement into sound project checkout the promotional video below.

“Easy Usage, Unique Result – With the SOMI-1 app, sounds can be created and controlled directly from a mobile device (iOS and Android). By using the app’s various sound plugins and corresponding presets, users can instantly and easily control sounds in combination with the SOMI-1 wearables without any pre-knowledge. If you want to go deeper into the settings, the app offers the opportunity to change movement mappings and add sounds.”

“Each motion sensor parameter is sent as a (high resolution) MIDI Control Change message. Furthermore, each sensor can be used to trigger or play notes. You can either use the USB-MIDI ports or the TRS-MIDI port, making SOMI-1 compatible with traditional DIN-MIDI hardware as well.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the transforms movement into sound, jump over to the official SOMI-1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

