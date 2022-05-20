Some iPhone users having iMessage deactivation issue

Some iPhone users are reporting an iMessage deactivation issue on their iPhone, the issue appears to be affecting iPhone owners on T-Mobile.

The issue was reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Twitter and you can see more information about the issue below.

There is a very nasty iPhone and @TMobile bug where iMessage and FaceTime for a device’s phone number will randomly deactivate and there is no way to reactivate it. The only solution that worked for me is getting a new physical SIM card. An extremely disappointing issue.

Another solution flagged to me by some is removing your eSIM account from the iPhone and setting that up again. But that’s complex for most people and shouldn’t need to ever to be done. Not being able to send and receive texts is obviously not ideal. Not “it just works.” — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 19, 2022

It is not clear as yet when this issue may be fixed, the only solution appears to be to use a physical SIM for your device instead of an e-Sim.

We presume that this is something that Apple should fix in a future software update, although it is not clear when this will happen.

Source Mark Gurman, Mac Rumors

Image Credit: Bagus Hernawan

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals