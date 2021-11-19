Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows now available

Qualcomm Technologies has released more information about their new Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows which is now available to purchase takes the form of a small cost-effective system specifically built for independent software and application vendor’s to test and validate their ideas and solutions. Qualcomm Technologies, in collaboration with Microsoft, now offers the Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows to help developers quickly realise their ideas, by enabling increased optimizations in power and performance through native ARM64 Windows 10 and Windows 11 applications built to utilize the specialized architecture of Snapdragon compute platforms.

Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows

“With this Snapdragon Developer Kit, Qualcomm Technologies extends support for independent software vendors,” said Rami Husseini, director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With a shared commitment to supporting developers, Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft are expanding our catalog of developer resources to better enable developers to optimize their application experiences across the portfolio of Snapdragon powered Always-On, Always-Connected PCs. This small, affordable unit will help advance the Windows on Snapdragon ecosystem, facilitating new and superior experiences with Snapdragon compute platforms.”

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer is now available to purchase priced at $219 and features the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 mini PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform.

Source : Qualcomm

