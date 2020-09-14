SmartDrop household secure delivery system from $149

If you need a secure and safe way to receive deliveries while away from your home, you may be interested in a new anti-package theft system called SmartDrop. Designed by Eufy Security the SmartDrop household secure delivery system offers five different ways to be opened as well as providing delivery notification, video footage thanks to an integrated 1080p camera, voice assistant compatibility as well as being career friendly.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the SmartDrop secure home delivery system which has taken to Kickstarter and already raised over $300,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with stills 26 days remaining on its campaign.

“We know that feeling – buying the latest gadget online, anxious to get it, but worried that it’ll somehow get lost upon arrival. Enter eufy Security’s SmartDrop mailbox, an intelligent solution for protecting your packages. Designed to be idiot-proof for your delivery man, the on-device AI and 1080p camera lets you view and keep track of each delivery from start to finish. Should the courier encounter any issues, you can jump to the live-stream and communicate with them via the 2-way audio. Built using cold-rolled steel and with advanced locking mechanisms, this device will fend off and deter any potential porch pirate lurking in the distance.”

“As the courier approaches, they will be alerted to the presence of SmartDrop via voice guide and the illuminated buttons. The clear and easy-to-follow instructions allow the courier to complete the delivery in just seconds. Every year 44.8 million packages get stolen, which means 1 in 4 households suffer the consequences of porch piracy. Among them, 36% would need 7 days or more to get a replacement, and 27% would never get any form of compensation for these stolen packages, valued at around $160 on average.”

Source : Kickstarter

