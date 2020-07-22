Pixieu smart tracker helps you locate your belongings with ease from $28

The Pixieu smart tracker is now available via Kickstarter from $28, allowing you to easily track your most important belongings such as keys, bags and more. The latest generation smart tracker not only locates your items but is also integrated with sensors capable of providing extra features such as weather information, geolocation data and more.

Early bird pledges are now available from $28 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during January 2021. All trackers come complete with a smartphone companion application for both iOS and Android allowing you to easily tweak settings track its location and more. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Pixieu Smart Locator.

“Pixieu is a new generation of Bluetooth key finder, with sensors, integrations, and more, now you can do more than just find and track. Integrations, like the Weather, will give you customizable Smart Alerts, like it will rain today and you are not taking the umbrella with you. Pixieu is able to notify you about changes in the “weather” and integrate them using custom profiles, that allow you to not leave your umbrella or not go for a walk if it will rain.”

“Smart Notifications help you keep track and locate your belongings, using a smart alert and notification system based on customizable sensors, weather data, schedules, geographic position, and more. Find, protect, and locate your belongings.”

Source : Kickstarter

