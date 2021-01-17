LOOKin Remote2 universal smart remote from $49

If you are in the market for a universal smart remote control, you may be interested in a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter which is currently entering its last week of fundraising. The LOOKin Remote2 smart remote control supports both Google Home and Amazon Alexa integrations and allows you to control a wide variety of different home appliances from air conditioning, fans, humidifiers, Media centers to your large screen TV.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates). If the LOOKin Remote2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the LOOKin Remote2 smart remote project review the promotional video below.

“LOOK.in Remote2 is a universal IR remote that can be integrated into almost any Smart Home system or even work independently – without a controller. Moreover, it does not require the Internet or cloud services to work. Control your TV, fans, humidifiers, Media centers and air conditioners the way you like. Remote2 supports integration with voice assistants such as Google Home, Yandex Smart Home, Amazon Alexa (in progress). It also can be integrated into almost any existing smart home system.”

“Also, Remote2 is, perhaps, the first IR remote control on the market that monitors all signals in real time and changes the status of the TV / AC or other appliances, even if you turned it on from the physical remote control. “

“Work on plugins for Home Assistant, HomeBridge and Athom Homey is planned for February and we can guarantee that they will be available by the time the devices will be shipped to you (July 2021). Local MQTT confirmed and will be avaliable at the same time. During 2021 we will also release plugins for SmartThings, HomeSeer, NodeRed and JeeDom. We will do the best to add these 3 systems for seamless integration throughout 2021, but we cannot yet guarantee that they will be available by the summer of 2021.”

