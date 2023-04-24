Acer has this week introduced a new Smart protector to its range in the form of the Acer Vero PL3510ATV offering a full HD resolution a dynamic 4,800 ANSI lumens laser diode, and a contrast ratio of 50,000:1. The Acer Vero PL3510ATV smart projector supports 2D keystone, and 4 corner correction technology which automatically adjusts projection to any viewing surface to provide distorted-free display.

Acer have also equipped the smart projector with a lens shift feature that allows users to navigate the lens without having to move the projector. The projector also supports 24/7 continuous projection says Acer allowing it to be used for a wide variety of different applications. The Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector will be officially launching in September 2023 throughout Europe with priced at €1399.

Smart projector

“It projects brilliant, crystal-clear images from long distances, even in bright indoor settings. Superior laser phosphor illumination technology allows it to present rich, accurate colors while providing eight times less lighting decay and consuming 48% less power as compared to traditional lamp-based projectors. The mercury-free projector also incorporates 50% PCR plastic in the chassis to reduce harm to the environment. Combined with a 30,000-hour lifespan, these features help save on the total cost of ownership and reduce waste.”

“The Acer Vero PL3510ATV not only features a 10 W built-in speaker that delivers cinematic sounds and eliminates the need for external speakers, but it also supports an Audio Return function for enhanced audio quality. This allows users to link their favorite speakers to the projector, providing an immersive sound experience that complements the stunning visual display. Thanks to the included dongle that supports Android TV[3], the Acer Vero PL3510ATV boasts Chromecast compatibility for seamless video streaming and screen mirroring from compatible apps on source.”

Source : Acer





