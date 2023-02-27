Makers and small businesses looking to upgrade their heat press or purchase one for a new business venture, might be interested in the MakerBliss. A user-friendly heat press specifically designed to take on any heat transfer and sublimation projects you might have, say its creators. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 600 backers with still 31 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $129 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We’re excited to introduce our newest auto heat press. MakerBliss Auto Heat Press simplifies the process of heat transfers so that you have more time to think about your creations rather than how much temperature and pressure to apply. This powerful device will let you easily transfer designs onto various materials and deliver professional-quality results every time. MakerBliss is your invitation into the exciting world of crafting, creativity, and fun. “

MakerBliss smart heat press

“MakerBliss is a fully automatic heat press with an advanced electronic control system that enables you to start your creations at the touch of a button. It makes your crafting workflow super smooth. Just lay the design on the board, push the drawer in and click the panel or remote control. Instead of waiting around to manually release the press, MakerBliss will safely monitor the transfer and auto-release when complete.”

If the MakerBliss crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the MakerBliss smart heat press project review the promotional video below.

“No more guessing about how much pressure to apply to your designs. MakerBliss applies the appropriate pressure automatically to your materials up to 2 cm without any manual pressure adjustment. MakerBliss has four presets for the most commonly used materials. Even beginners can easily use the press creatively. Select the proper mode and it is good to go.

MakerBliss is constructed of metal and heat-resistant plastic to withstand repeated presses and years of dependable operation. The drawer design eliminates potential touching of the heating plate, which prevents injuries from mishandling. When working, the heating plate and the drawer have no overlap, which minimizes the risk of burns.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the smart heat press, jump over to the official MakerBliss crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





