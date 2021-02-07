Meross smart garage door opener $49 supports Apple HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home

If you are in the market for a smart garage door opener, you may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign which is currently underway over on Indiegogo. The Meross Collie garage door opener is priced at an affordable $49 and supports Apple HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home integration.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £36, offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Meross Collie garage door opener Indiegogo campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Meross Collie garge door opener project review the promotional video below.

“Meet Meross Collie, the world’s smartest garage door controller to feature support from Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Google Assistant and Alexa without any add-on devices. Enabling you to control your garage door according to your preference. Check your garage door status and receive status notifications without installing any third-party apps. Control your garage door any time, anywhere. Built on the previous model which was chosen and loved by more than 100,000 families, it’s time to upgrade your home garage.”

“Our previous generation garage door controller served over 100,000 families. Gaining tremendous feedback from customers due to its smart functions and excellent compatibility. After a year of hard work, we are excited to release the upgraded Meross Collie, which is able to control up to three garage doors and is supported by Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings.”

The Meross Collie smart garage door opener supports Apple HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Meross Collie garage door opener crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

