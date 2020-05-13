Femto smart bulb and air-quality monitor detects smoke and CO

A new smart bulb has been created by a small team of developers based in Delft in the Netherlands. Femto is not only a smart bulb but is also equipped with sensors capable of detecting smoke and CO poisons. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the smart bulb and air-quality monitor.

Early bird pledges are available from €249 providing two smart bulbs together with a wireless dimmer switch and Squircle hub to get you started. “The Femto bulb ensures that you do not have to worry about any of the sensors or network connections by self-checking 24 hours a day. Whenever something strange has been detected, it will make sure you get aware of it by sending you a mobile notification.In order to make all these features and connections work flawlessly, we created a centralized hub called the Squircle. The hub is responsible for the communication between the Femto bulbs, Wireless dimmers, mobile app, and connection to the cloud.”

“The Squircle uses Zigbee 3.0, a smart home protocol made by the Zigbee Alliance. We have chosen Zigbee over other protocols, like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, because of three main benefits.”

– Works as a mesh network, meaning each connected device also acts as a repeater, resulting in a reliable and long-range wireless network.

– Compatible with other smart bulbs, such as Philips Hue and Ikea Trådfri.

– Low power consumption

– These properties allow the Femto bulbs to operate using a secure, low latency, and self-healing wireless network, while at the same time work with other Zigbee based smart home products.

