Slim-Fold wireless folding keyboard hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for an ultraportable wireless folding keyboard you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the aptly named Slim-Fold keyboard which supports macOS, iOS, Windows and Android operating systems and can function with your mobile phone, tablet or mini PC if desired.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $47 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Slim-Fold campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Slim-Fold wireless folding keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“The Smart SLIM-FOLD is the Lightest & Slimmest Bluetooth Wireless Foldable Keyboard in the world. 3.5mm thin, 150g light-weight & built-in smart magnetic on/off Switch for portable experience. Unlike other Folding keyboard with small key pad. Custom PBT key cap, wear-resistant and non-greasy finger touch more fit, can relieve your finger fatigue caused by long-term use of the keyboard”

“SLIM-FOLD comes with full-size keypad layout,ergonomic design, tactile feel, smooth Input, high efficacy & no intermittent, and so fits for your day long usage. SLIM-FOLD Keyboard comes with a Foldable-Pouch not just protect the keyboard when it’s folded in the bag, also can transformed to an iPad/iPhone Stand work perfectly with Keyboard as work station.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the wireless folding keyboard, jump over to the official Slim-Fold crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

