Slim down your gaming PC with a rack mounted upgrade

If like most gamers your gaming rig is one huge black box equipped with multiple fans and capable of dimming all the lights in your local area when it is turned on. You might be interested in a new video created by Jeff Geerling who shows how he has slimmed down his gaming PC allowing him to free up plenty of space by dumping the large PC case his old gaming PC used to be housed in and creating a slim rack mounted gaming PC.

The rack mounted PC build uses a short-depth 2U rackmount case to help reduce the form factor, check out the complete build together with pros and cons when carrying out the slimming down of your gaming PC and what to look out for or adjust for your own preferences.

Rack mounted gaming PC

Unfortunately when changing from a large PC case to a smaller rack mounted alternative you will need to change a few things as space is obviously at a premium. However it does seem to be the way to go in future and hopefully hardware manufacturers will cater more for rack mounted systems in the future.

Jump over to the official Jeff Geerling for plenty more interesting videos and PC builds by following the link below.

Source : Jeff Geerling





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals