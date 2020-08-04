Skully indie game launches on Switch, Xbox, PS4 and PC today

Indie game Skully has this week launched on the Nintendo switch, Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4. Check out the gameplay teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this single player game developed by Finish Line Games and published by Modus Games.

“On a mysterious remote island, a skull washes up on shore and is reawakened by an enigmatic deity. Dubbed Skully, the newly reanimated being has been summoned to intervene in a war between the deity’s three siblings, whose quarrel jeopardizes the island they call home. Fate has bestowed Skully with a second chance at “life” and his adventure will take him across a strange paradise as he seeks an end to the conflict that plagues the isle.”

– Hop, skip and roll your way to victory. Dodge obstacles across the island as Skully, a skull reanimated by the power of magical clay.

– Adapt to your environment. Transform into three distinct forms to overcome challenges and defeat enemies.

– Traverse a mysterious island. Roll through 18 different levels in 7 distinct ecosystems each packed with unique dangers.

– Explore a compelling story. Fully voiced dialogue and cutscenes breathe life into the island’s inhabitants and the charming world of Skully!

Source : Steam : Skully

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals