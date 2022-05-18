Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Skullcandy Mod True Wireless Earbuds feature new multipoint pairing

By

Skullcandy Mod True Wireless Earbuds

Skullcandy has introduced its new Mod True Wireless Earbuds which are equipped with a new feature in the form of multipoint pairing. Allowing you to seamlessly pair the earbuds to multiple devices at once regardless of platform or manufacturer says Skullcandy.

Other features include a new Clear Voice smart microphone which provides a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal-clear together with a Stay-Aware Mode that adjusts audio to help you stay alert and hear your surroundings

Skullcandy Mod TWS Earbuds charging case provides up to 34 hours of playback

The new Mod TWS Earbuds offer up to 34 hours of battery life with 7 hours from the earbuds and an additional 27 hours using the charging case. When flat the earbuds can be fast charge using the USB-C Rapid Charging Case with 10 minutes providing 2 hours of playback. Connectivity is provided by Bluetooth 5.2 and the earbuds are also certified IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance.

As well as announcing the Mod TWS Earbuds priced at $60 Skullcandy also introduced a new Sesh ANC True Wireless Earbuds priced at $80 offering affordable earbuds with Active Noise Canceling technology and the Jib True 2 True Wireless Earbuds priced at $40.

Watch this video on YouTube.

Features of the new Mod:

All-New Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer
All-New Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear
Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings
Customization – Skullcandy App compatibility enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels
Up to 34 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 7 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 27 hours in the charging case
USB-C Rapid Charging Case – For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life
True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.2 – The latest in Bluetooth technology offering efficiency improvements and faster pairing capabilities
Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic connection and pairing with the last device used
IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat
Built-in Tile Finding Technology – If an earbud is misplaced, simply “ring” it from the Tile app

Source : Skullcandy

Filed Under: Gadgets News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets