Skullcandy Mod True Wireless Earbuds feature new multipoint pairing

Skullcandy has introduced its new Mod True Wireless Earbuds which are equipped with a new feature in the form of multipoint pairing. Allowing you to seamlessly pair the earbuds to multiple devices at once regardless of platform or manufacturer says Skullcandy.

Other features include a new Clear Voice smart microphone which provides a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal-clear together with a Stay-Aware Mode that adjusts audio to help you stay alert and hear your surroundings

The new Mod TWS Earbuds offer up to 34 hours of battery life with 7 hours from the earbuds and an additional 27 hours using the charging case. When flat the earbuds can be fast charge using the USB-C Rapid Charging Case with 10 minutes providing 2 hours of playback. Connectivity is provided by Bluetooth 5.2 and the earbuds are also certified IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance.

As well as announcing the Mod TWS Earbuds priced at $60 Skullcandy also introduced a new Sesh ANC True Wireless Earbuds priced at $80 offering affordable earbuds with Active Noise Canceling technology and the Jib True 2 True Wireless Earbuds priced at $40.

Features of the new Mod:

All-New Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

All-New Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

Customization – Skullcandy App compatibility enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Up to 34 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 7 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 27 hours in the charging case

USB-C Rapid Charging Case – For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life

True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.2 – The latest in Bluetooth technology offering efficiency improvements and faster pairing capabilities

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic connection and pairing with the last device used

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Built-in Tile Finding Technology – If an earbud is misplaced, simply “ring” it from the Tile app

Source : Skullcandy

