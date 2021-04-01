Skullcandy Dime affordable wireless earbuds just $25

If you are searching for a more affordable alternative to the likes of Apple’s Airpod and similarly priced wireless earbuds that will set you back a few hundred dollars. You may be interested in a new set of wireless earbuds unveiled by Skullcandy that are priced at just $25 and are available in black, dark blue/green, light grey/blue and chill grey finishes. The Dime Skullcandy wireless earbuds with charging case provide up to 12 hours of total battery life and are equipped with a microphone and auto connect technology as well as being IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant. Not bad for just $25.

“Bring on those expensive, ‘look-at-me’ earbud brands. Dime backs down to no one. You get easy-to-use controls, a comfortable fit and our signature Skullcandy Supreme Sound™— all in a beautifully tiny package (for a beautifully tiny price).”

“At 2.45” long x 1.53” wide, the ingenious Dime case is designed to be super compact and easy to carry in any pocket or clipped to a keychain with the attached lanyard.”

“Dime delivers 3.5 hours of listening time in the earbud and 2 full charges in the case. That’s 12 hours of total battery. So go ahead, add a few more songs to that playlist.”

Specifications of the Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds :

– Headphone Type: True Wireless Earbud

– Connection Type: Bluetooth® 5

– Impedance: 16Ω±15%

– Driver Diameter: 6mm

– THD: <3% at 1KHz

– Battery Capacity: Earbud: 20mAh, Charging Case: 150mAh

– Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20KHz

– Weight: 32g

Source : Skullcandy

