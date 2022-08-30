Skoda Vision 7S to be unveiled today

Skoda will be unveiling their latest concept car later today, the Skoda Vision 7S and the sketches give us an idea of what the car will look like.

The new Skoda concept car certainly looks interesting from the sketches, it will be interesting to see what it actually looks like in photos.

The exterior sketches of the all-electric ŠKODA VISION 7S concept car depict a newly designed, striking front end. The significantly wider and flatter ŠKODA grille is dark and closed. The front headlights, which have been repositioned far out to the edge of the vehicle, are arranged in two rows one above the other, and the sharply defined daytime running light strip above them extends laterally into the pronounced wings, extending the light cluster to form a ‘T’.

The sharply contoured bonnet cites the well-known ŠKODA line. The striking, completely redesigned bumper features seven vertically arranged air inlets, with the central one sporting an insert in eye-catching orange. The lower apron area is fitted with an aluminium underride guard. Large, aerodynamically optimised wheels emphasise the VISION 7S’s powerful visual appearance. The side view is defined by clear surfaces and a gently sloping roof line to the rear.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Skoda Vision 7S concept car, we will have more details when it is made official.

Source Skoda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals