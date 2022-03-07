Skoda Monte Carlo launched in the UK for £20,925 OTR

Skoda is now taking orders on the new Skoda Monte Carlo in the UK for £20,925 on the road, the car comes with some sporty styling on the inside and the out.

The Skoda Monte Carlo comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and it features a unique sports design package and more.

The latest version, which is now available to order, builds on the strength of its predecessors with a fully-loaded specification and a bespoke design package. The Monte Carlo has the largest wheels of any FABIA in the current range with 17-inch Procyon black painted diamond cut alloy wheels filling the arches. The sporting flagship of the range also features new sports bumpers, along with door mirrors and radiator grille finished in gloss black. Unique Monte Carlo badging and black ŠKODA lettering for the tailgate complete the exterior design package.

Inside the Monte Carlo adds height adjustable sports front seats trimmed with black fabric and artificial leather, a three-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel and red metallic upper decorative trim. Monte Carlo drivers also benefit from a black headlining, carbon effect lower decorative trim with white stitching and carbon effect door and side trim panels. An ambient lighting package, and aluminium pedals are also fitted as standard to the Monte Carlo model.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Skoda Monte Carlo, the car is now available to order and pricing starts at £20,925.

Source Skoda

