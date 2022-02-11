Skoda ENYAQ Coupe iV vRS costs £51,885

Skoda has announced the price of the new Skoda ENYAQ Coupe iV vRS in the UK, the car will start at £51,885 on the road.

Skoda will start taking orders on their new Skoda ENYAQ Coupe from the 17th of February and the first customer deliveries will start in July.

Design highlights include sports front and rear bumpers and gloss black surrounds for the grille, window trim and rear diffuser. Badges, tailgate lettering and the air curtain trim on the front apron are also finished in black, while the rear bumper adds a full-length red reflector – a design feature shared will all other ŠKODA vRS models. Like all ENYAQ Coupé iV models, the vRS is fitted with a full-length panoramic glass roof as standard.

The ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS comes with black 20-inch Taurus wheels as standard with 21-inch Vision wheels with an anthracite finish available as an option. Both feature aerodynamically optimised plastic Aero trims. Full LED matrix headlights and Crystal Face (illuminated by 131 LEDs) complete the vRS model’s exterior design package.

In terms of performance, battery and range, the ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS is fitted with an 82kWh (77kWh net) battery pack and has a WLTP driving range of 309 miles. The vRS is equipped with twin motors – one on either axle – that produce a combined power output of 299PS. Maximum torque is rated at 460Nm. The ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS is capable of completing the 0-62mph sprint in just 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 111mph.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda ENYAQ Coupe over at Skoda at the link below.

Source Skoda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals