Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe teased

Skoda will be launching their new electric SUV later this month, the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe and now the company has released some teaser photos of the car.

The Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe is designed to be a more sporty version of the Enyaq iV electric vehicle and it will be made official at a press event on the 31st of January.

Mladá Boleslav, 11 January 2022 – ŠKODA AUTO is offering a preview of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV in official design sketches. The coupé variant of the all-electric ENYAQ iV has an even more emotive design and, thanks to its outstanding aerodynamics, boasts an even greater range than the SUV version. The sketches show the gently sloping roofline, the rear with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body colour. The world premiere of the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is set for 31 January 2022 in the Czech capital of Prague.

With the new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV, ŠKODA is adding a particularly emotive variant to its first all-electric model series based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). Side skirts painted in the body colour and large wheels give the new, four-door flagship model a powerful appearance. The redesigned roofline enhances the elegance of the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV. From the B-pillar, the roof slopes gently towards the rear and merges seamlessly with the tailgate. The rear styling is dominated by ŠKODA lettering in block capitals below a sharp tear-off edge and the brand’s signature C-shaped rear lights.

