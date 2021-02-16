Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV SUV Unveiled

Skoda is launching a new version of its all electric SUV, the Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard model.
The new Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV comes with a lower sports chassis and a choice of either 20 or 21 inch wheels, there are three powertrain options with up to a 520 km range.
With the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV, ŠKODA introduces this model variant to the line-up of its first all-electric SUV. Customers will be able to choose from three powertrain options. The ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 60’s electric motor drives the rear wheels, produces 132 kW and has a maximum torque of 310 Nm. Its battery has a capacity of 62 kWh (58 kWh net) and allows for a range of more than 400 km* in the WLTP cycle. The ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80 is equipped with the larger 82-kWh battery (77 kWh net) and can cover more than 520 km* in the WLTP cycle. Its rear motor produces 150 kW. This battery is also fitted in the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80x. Together with a second electric motor, this SUV features all-wheel drive, has a power output of 195 kW and delivers a maximum torque of 425 Nm. This variant’s maximum range is more than 500 km* in the WLTP cycle.
You can find out more information about the new Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV SUV over at Skoda at the link below.
Source Skoda
