Simula One stand-alone VR headset powered by Intel i7 CPU $2,699

The engineers and development team responsible for creating the Simula One stand-alone virtual reality headset powered by Intel’s powerful i7 processor. Of this week revealed that the headset will not start shipping any yearly than Q4 2022. Check out the video below to refresh your self on the design, style and functionality of the highly anticipated Simula One VR headset which is now available to preorder priced at $2,699 offering a considerable discount of them recommended retail price of $3,500.

The VR headset is powered by an 8-core 4.7 Intel i7-1165G7 processor supported by 16 GB of memory and features Iris Xe graphics and 1 TB of on-board storage. The headsets display takes the form of dual LCDs offering a resolution of 2448×2448 pixels at 90 Hz and the headset also features 2 wide-angle hi resolution color cameras and wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Connections on the Simula One take the form of a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, 2 x USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), 2 x USB-A (3.2) and a 3.5mm audio jack.

VR headset features :

Persistent (“always on”) computing wherever you are able to walk and think

10x+ more screens than PCs & Laptops

More work immersion/focus over PCs & Laptops

6DOF hand tracking

AR “Passthrough” Mode (see your keyboard/surroundings while working)

Connects with Bluetooth keyboards/mice via Bluetooth module

Contains the highly customizable, open-source SimulaOS

“The Simula One is an office-focused, standalone VR headset built on top of Linux Desktop. It provides comparable functionality to any Linux laptop or PC, but with the power of VR. Simula is built over open-source software, and we are committed to open hardware designs to the extent our supplier NDAs permit. Receive consistent and honest updates from Simula’s team while you wait for your headset to ship. Topics covered: product development, manufacturing progress, & everything related to Linux VR computing.”

VR Headset specs

35.5 PPD

2448x2448 per eye display resolution

100° FOV

90 Hz refresh rate

55mm-77mm IPD

Features dual wide-angle high-resolution RGB cameras for AR passthrough

Supports Tethered Mode for gaming on other platforms (Windows/SteamVR)

“Linux VR computing has a chance of becoming a viable platform over the next decade. But not without the help of courageous early adopters who are willing to back new technologies. Your backing will help prove that the future of VR isn’t just about social networking and gaming. VRCs can help immerse us in our work and compute more productively.”

Compute pack specs

i7-1165G7 Processor

16 GB Memory

Iris Xe graphics

1 TB SSD

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

3.5mm Audio Jack

Exposed ports: 1x USB4 (including Thunderbolt 4), 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2/DP Alt-Mode, 2x USB-A 3.2

Comes pre-installed with SimulaOS Linux VR distro

Source : UploadVR : SOne

