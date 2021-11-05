Shure AONIC FREE wireless headphones launched (Video)

Shure has announced the launch of its new wireless headphones, the Shure AONIC FREE and they come with a new hook-free design.

The video below gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new wireless headphones, the come with up to 21 hours of playback.

Engineered from decades of experience supporting legendary performers, AONIC FREE provides clear, studio-quality sound with deep bass. This class-leading sound is powered by a premium amplifier and driver combination that was rigorously tested and tuned together—providing an unparalleled listening experience tailored to user preferences. In a world where personalization is expected, listeners can express their musical identity by customizing their audio experience with the ShurePlus™ Play app’s custom multi-band EQ and pre-sets.

Whether commuting to work or tuning out the drone of an airplane engine as you get ready to take off, exceptional Sound Isolation Technology is incorporated, blocking out most environmental noise. To hear immediate surroundings, Environmental Mode activates exterior microphones with just the press of a button—now users can hear traffic while traversing a busy city.

You can find out more details about the new Shure AONIC FREE headphones over at Shure at the link below.

Source Shure

