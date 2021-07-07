Should you install iOS 15 beta public beta (Video)

Apple recently released their first iOS 15 public beta, the also released iOS 15 beta 2 to developers, these two releases are basically the same software.

Now that the public beta of iOS 15 is available to download, many people are wondering whether or not they should install the beta on their device and whether or not it is stable to use.

Zollotech have put together a great video which will help you decide whether or not it is a good idea to install the new iOS 15 beta on your iPhone or iPad.

If you are wondering whether or not to try the beta out, you should be able to test it out on your device as the public beta is more stable.

When you want to downgrade you will need a computer to do this and you should make sure you make a backup of your device before you install the beta.

Apple are expected to released the final versions of of IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 some time in September, they should land at the same time as the new iPhone 13 smartphones. We are also expecting Apple to release their Apple Watch Series 8 at the same time and there are rumors that we could see some new Macs in September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

