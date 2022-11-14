Philips Screeneo U5 ultra short throw 4K UHD projector

The crowdfunding campaign launched by Phillips this month to raise funds for their new Philips Screeneo U5 ultra short throw 4K projector. Has raised more than $1.5 million, thanks to 800 backers with still 25 days remaining. Capable of projecting images, up to 150 inches in size at a resolution of 4K UHD. The Screeneo U5 short throw projector is now available to back via Indiegogo and comes supplied running the Android 11, Android TV operating system.

Other features of the short throw projector include : 2,200 ANSI, REC709, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, together with 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, RS-232 port and ExpressVPN pre-installed enabling you to stream content from anywhere. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $1,753 or £1,489 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Set Screeneo U5 on a tabletop, TV shelf, or bedroom wardrobe to enjoy your favorite content like never before. With Ultra-Short Throw laser technology, Screeneo U5 presents a massive 120” screen size when placed just 11 inches away from the projection surface, and even up to 150”! Our new FlowMotion 4 adds artificial frames between existing picture frames to enable videos to appear at a higher frame rate. “

4K short throw projector

If the Philips Screeneo U5 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Philips Screeneo U5 ultra short throw 4K UHD laser projector project view the promotional video below.

“Screeneo U5 is an Ultra-Short Throw laser projector that can be placed just inches/cm away from your wall or screen for crystal-clear True 4K UHD entertainment. Watch movies and more in True 4K UHD sharpness, full of the fine detail that can be lost at lower resolutions. The picture remains lifelike and text is crystal-clear when displayed from 80″ up to 150″. Texas Instrument DLP cinema technology delivers dramatic home cinema viewings with vivid pictures, deep contrast and a bright image in any conditions.”

“Building off of more than a century of innovation and more than one decade in the home projector space, Screeneo U5 is the product of tireless technological advancement, representing the very best of Philips. Thanks to our knowledge and expertise, we’re proud to deliver a state of the art all-in-one 4K Laser projector, with all the experience you need, at the most competitive price you’ll find. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the ultra short throw 4K UHD laser projector, jump over to the official Philips Screeneo U5 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





