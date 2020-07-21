LG has introduced a new gaming monitor this week in the form of the 4K UHD LG UltraGear 27GN950, offering gamers the world’s first 4K IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) gaming monitor. First unveiled during CES 2020 at the beginning of this year the gaming monitor has one both a 2020 CES Innovation Award and Red Dot Design Award. The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is now available to purchase worldwide for $800.

designed to be a successor to the first 1 ms GTG IPS gaming monitor released by LG the 27GL850 introduced last year. The new LG monitor supports hardware calibration enabling the company’s proprietary Nano IPS display to offer the most precise color reproduction possible. And with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the UltraGear 27GN950 guarantees a certain level of quality in the form of outstanding color accuracy, dynamic contrast, high luminance and a wide color gamut, explains LG.

“We are excited to bring NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support to LG’s most advanced UltraGear model yet,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager, GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. “Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals when playing the latest PC games that feature real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce technology.”

“Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1 ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights.”

Specifications of the LG UltraGear 27GN950 4K UHD gaming monitor :

– Display Type: Nano IPS

– Screen Size: 27-inch

– Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

– Brightness: 400 nits (Typical)

– Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98 percent

– Color Bit: 1.07B

– Refresh Rate: 144Hz

– Response Time: 1 ms GTG

– HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600

– Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

– Stand: Height Adjustable / Pivot / Tilt

– Connectivity: HDMI x 2 / DP x 1 / USB 3.0 / H/P out (Maxx Audio)

Source : LG

