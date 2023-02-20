Shadow and Bone Season 2 premiers on Netflix March 16

Those of you looking forward to the second season of Shadow and Bone will be pleased to know that Netflix has confirmed Shadow and Bone Season 2 will premiere on the Netflix streaming service next month and will be available to watch from March 16, 2023 onwards. If you have not yet started watching the young adult front city adventure based on the two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo, the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology.

The first eight episodes of season one but premiered back in April 2021 are available to watch on Netflix and stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Zoë Wanamaker, Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman.

Shadow and Bone Season 2

“To stand a fighting chance against General Kirigan and his seemingly indestructible new army, Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

Source : Netflix





