Senua’s Saga Hellblade II teaser trailer

A new teaser trailer has been released for Senua’s Saga Hellblade II this week that was showcased at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023 running this month from March 20-24, 2023. Providing insight into what we can expect from future games currently under development and new technologies that will be used to enhance team play, mechanics and visuals.

Ninja Theory recently purchased by Microsoft is now once again pushing the boundaries of real-time facial animation in the sequel to the original award-winning game. Senua’s Saga Hellblade II once again stars Melina Juergens as the main protagonist Senua a Pict warrior. Check out the teaser trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from her character and storyline.

Senuas Saga Hellblade II

GDC 2023

“The Game Developers Conference (GDC) brings the game development community together to exchange ideas, solve problems, and shape the future of the industry across five days of education, inspiration, and networking. Attendees include programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders. The Game Developers Conference began as an informal gathering of 25 developers in the living room of game designer Chris Crawford.”

“Initially focused on computer games, GDC has grown and diversified along with the game industry to include a variety of platforms including consoles, mobile and handheld devices, tablets, online, and computer games and is expanding into the emerging VR and AR space for games and entertainment. In 2016, GDC commemorated the 30th edition of the conference. Year after year, GDC continues to define market innovations and provide insight into the future of games.”

Source : Ninja Theory





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals