Second generation Apple AirPods get firmware version 2D15

Apple recently updated the firmware on their AirPods Pro and now it is the turn of the second generation AirPods.

Apple has released firmware version 2D15 for the second generation Apple AirPods, the device was previously on version 2A364.

There are no details as yet on what is new in this new firmware for the second generation AirPods, the update should be available for your device as of now.

You can check to see if the new firmware version 2D15 has been installed on your AirPods by connecting them to your device and then going to Settings > General > About > AirPods, you will now see the firmware version. There is no way to install the update manually it is done automatically.

Apparently a good way to force the update is to activate them with audio and then place them back in the case and plug them in.

Source MacRumors

