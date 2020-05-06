New AirPods Pro 2D15 firmware released by Apple

Apple has today released a new firmware update for its Apple Airpods Pro earbuds, enabling users to upgrade their previous firmware from either 2B588 or the troubled 2C54 firmware update, which was released by Apple but later quickly pulled due to some issues experienced by users.

Hopefully the latest Apple Airpods Pro firmware update has corrected those problems with the noise cancelling technology within the earbuds, as well as providing new performance enhancements, obligatory bug fixes and tweaks.

Unfortunately there’s no simple way to manually upgrade the firmware on your Apple Airpods Pro earbuds, but you can easily check which AirPods Pro‌ firmware you have installed. First make sure your Airpods are connected to your iOS device then simply enter Settings > General > About > Airpods and the firmware version will be listed.

The latest Apple Airpods firmware should automatically roll out over the air during the next couple of days. If you have already been upgraded and used the latest Apple Airpods Pro firmware, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Source : Mac Rumours

