Unique SD card phone case hits Kickstarter

If you would like to carry extra SD cards with you on a daily basis you might be interested in a unique SD card phone case that allows you to carry both standard size and micro SD cards safely. The phone case features space for two of each size as well as a quick release wrench allowing photographers, videographers and programmers to have extra storage and the convenience of carrying files documents and scripts.

Perfect for when. You forgot to take the memory card when arriving at the filming site? Your memory card was full without extra one for the perfect scenery? When you were ready to organize the material, you found that the card is missing? Is this familiar to you?​

“It’s difficult to lose and forget mobile phone for us. Now the mobile phone case and card case are integrated. With the mobile phone carried at all times, you don’t have to worry about your memory card lost or forgotten anymore. Carrying a mobile phone case means that the card case is held, so you don’t have to carry another easy-to-forget card case. We use carbon fiber back plate with five-times the strength of steel while only one-fifth of its weight.The main frame is made of PC+TPU in that PC ensures strength while TPU provides better drop resistance. “

SD card phone case

Assuming that the SD card storage funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022 . To learn more about the SD card storage phone case project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $45 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We have tried numerous times with our supplier, and continuously improved the grinding apparatus to ensure that the card fits well into the slot and that it is ready for mass production. The TPU material is strong and wear-resistant, so it will be easier for you to take the memory card frequently. “

Source : Kickstarter

