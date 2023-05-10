FLY microSDXC UHS-I SD cards created for drones

Drone pilots searching for memory cards specifically created for action cameras and drones might be interested in a new range of cards unveiled by Lexar this week. The new FLY microSDXC UHS-I SD card for drones offers both Full-HD and 4K UHD video offering transfer speeds up to 160 MB/s read and up to 90 MB/s write. The FLY microSDXC UHS-I SD card is also rated Class 10, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30).

Giving users the “stable write speed performance they need to ensure smooth and efficient recording so dropped frames are a thing of the past” says Lexar. The new drone SD cards are available in capacities up to 256 GB providing plenty of space for drone enthusiasts and pilots to capture in-flight action on one card.

“Lexar FLY microSD Card provides the durability you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements. This card is designed to be shock, vibration, and X-Ray proof5.”

Drone SD cards

“Specifically made to endure the elements during drone and action-cam photography, the Lexar FLY microSDXC Card is the perfect choice for adventurers, content creators, and drone enthusiasts,” said Joey Lopez, Director, Brand Marketing. “With capacity options up to 256 GB, users will have plenty of storage space to capture all their adventures, explorations, competitions, and more.”

“With Application Performance Class 2 (A2) 3 rating, the FLY microSD UHS-I Card is also great for use with applications on your Android devices. Quickly run and store apps directly on the A2 memory card using an Android Adoptable storage enabled device4.”

Source : Lexar





