HyperX SoloCast USB $60 condenser microphone designed for streamers and content creators

HyperX has launched a new USB microphone this week priced at $60 offering Plug N Play audio recording, Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator, Flexible, adjustable stand, Boom arm and mic stand threading and multi-device and program compatibility. Designed specifically for streamers and content creators the affordable condenser microphone is easy to set out and offers a cardioid polar pattern that prioritizes sound sources directly in front of the microphone says HyperX. check out the overview video below to learn more about what you can expect thanks to the team at 9to5Toys

“For video editors, streamers, and gamers looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality, the HyperX SoloCast is a must have. It’s Plug N Play, making it simple to use, with some of our fan-favorite conveniences like the tap-to-mute sensor and LED mute indicator.”

“The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or work mounted. Certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and compatible with OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs OBS and a number of other programs, it’s an extremely streamer-friendly microphone.”

The HyperX SoloCast condenser microphone is now available to purchase directly from the HyperX website priced at $59.99.

Source : HyperX : 9to5Toys

