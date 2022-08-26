DJI Avata FPV drone unveiled

DJI has unveiled its latest drone, DJI Avata FPV drone, the device includes the DJI Avata Drone and DJI Goggles 2.

Pricing for the DJI Avata FPV drone starts at $629 without a remote controller or goggles, the full package starts at $1,168.

DJI Avata was built to awaken a desire to fly in everyone, with immersive flight technology that allows anyone to explore the almost out-of-body experience of FPV flight,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “DJI Avata is breathtaking to fly for even a novice pilot, and includes enhanced safety features that give anyone the freedom to try creative aerial moves. Paired with the DJI Goggles 2[1] and the DJI Motion Controller, DJI Avata seems to ride with the wind. Whether you fly for the fun of it, to make great clips for social media, or to dazzle viewers in the production studio, DJI Avata will show you why its engrossing flight experience pulls you into a new world of soaring possibilities.”

DJI Avata opens new creative directions for beginners and professionals alike. Its unique and compact design strips down the chassis of a traditional drone into a body built for speed and agility, weighing only 410 grams while still integrating aerodynamic propeller guards for added safety. Its powerful stabilized camera, featuring a 1/1.7” CMOS sensor with 48 million effective pixels, delivers premium imaging features like 4K/60fps and 2.7K/50/60/100/120fps[2] video, giving creators a scorching new tool for smoothly capturing premium video content. And with a flight time of up to 18 minutes, it can deliver a thrill ride full of power on every flight.

You can find out more information about the new DJI Avata FPV drone over at DJI at the link below.

Source DJI

