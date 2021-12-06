Scythe Elixer G graphene thermal paste compound unveiled

PC builders and enthusiasts may be interested in a new thermal paste compound unveiled by Scythe this month in the form of the new Thermal Elixer G Thermal Paste, offering a new generation of thermal compound from Scythe featuring a Graphene formula. The SCTEG-1000 thermal compound has been specifically created to provide users with superior performance and long-term stability says Scythe.

Thermal paste compound

– Model Number: SCTEG-1000

– Thermal Conductivity : 11 W/m-K

– Thermal Impedance : 0.01°C -in/W

– Viscosity : 600k Cps

– Temperature : -20°C / +120 °C

– Capacity : 3.5 g

– Content : 3.5 g syringe, spatula, cleaning wipe

“Thermal Elixer G is a new generation of Scythe thermal compound. Featuring unique formula with Graphene inside, the TE-G has superior performance and long-term stability. Non-corrosive and not electrically conductive, the TE-G is suitable to use CPU and GPU applications that require demanding performance such as overclocking or gaming. cythe announces the release of the new thermal paste Thermal Elixer G (SCTEG-1000), the new generation of Scythe thermal compound product.

Featuring unique formula with Graphene inside, the TE-G has superior performance and long-term stability. Non-corrosive and not electrically conductive, the TE-G is suitable to use on CPU and GPU applications that require demanding performance. The Thermal Elixer G is available now in the US at an MSRP of 15.00 USD, the complete specifications can be found below.”

Source : Scythe

