EK portable multipurpose screwdriver set

Liquid cooling PC component manufacturer EK has launched a new compact multipurpose screwdriver set this week in the form of the EK-Loop Screwdriver Basic Set. Offering a convenient set of tools designed for installing and tweaking liquid cooling setups. The screwdriver set consists of 48-bits and comes with a magnetic screwdriver handle and is now available to purchase directly from the UK website priced at €19.90.

“This driver kit includes standard, security, and specialty driver bits for a wide range of PC, liquid cooling, and exotic repairs. Standard bits like the Allen (Hex) will let you work with most water cooling products like CPU and GPU water blocks, fan and radiator screws, various pump/reservoir mounts, and much more.

Whether you’re a professional modder, a true water-cooling enthusiast, or a first-time builder, this bit kit has exactly what you need to disassemble and reassemble your liquid cooling parts. But not just that, also smartphones, game consoles, wearables, laptops, desktops, tablets, small appliances, and other devices. The durable frosted aluminium case guarantees protection and premium looks, while the push and pop-out plastic tray will keep all the included bits organized.”

Features of the EK screwdriver set include :

Durable frosted aluminium case

Push and pop-out plastic tray

aluminium alloy handle with a strong magnetic tip and a rotatable tail cap

Torx: T2; T3; T4;

Security Torx: T5H; T6H; T7H; T8H; T9H; T10H; T15H; T20H;

Philips: PH000; PH00; PH0; PH1; PH2

Pentagon: P2; P5; P6

Slotted: SL1.0; SL1.5; SL2.0; SL2.5; SL3.0; SL3.5; SL4.0

Y Tri-wing: Y0.6; Y2.0; Y 2.5

U-Type: U2.6; U3

Mainboard size: 2.5

SIM Eject Bit: 0.8

Square: SQ0; SQ1; SQ2

Triangle: 2.0; 2.3; 3.0

Hex: H0.7; H0.9; H1.3; H1.5; H2.0; H2.5; H3.0; H3.5; H4.0

Source : TPU : EK Store

