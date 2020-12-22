EK Water liquid cooling blocks for RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards now available



Liquid cooling component manufacturer EK Water has this week introduce new water blocks for the RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB graphics cards. The EK-Classic GPU Water Block RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB full-cover water block is available for order from the EK Online Store and through the dedicated reseller network. The EK-Classic GPU Water Block RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB is priced at €130 and the EK-Classic GPU Backplate RTX 3080/3090 – Black is priced at €32.

The EK-Classic water block directly cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM (voltage regulation module) as cooling liquid is channeled right over these critical areas.The water block also features optimized flow paths that reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them.

“The new EK-Classic GPU water block is a part of the EK-Classic Lineup, which is directly addressing price-conscious users while reusing some of the key technology solutions and a timeless design that established EK as the market leader in the PC liquid cooling industry.

This water block is purpose-designed with a much thicker 11.2 mm copper base to clear the tall capacitors on most reference design graphics cards. This gives the water block advantage on the market of having a clean design and a wider compatibility list, without sacrificing any coolant flow restriction. The block features additional cutouts on the base to accommodate non-standard fan-headers and additional PCB components that certain reference designs have.”

EK-Classic GPU Water Block RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB is compatible with reference NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards based on Ampere graphics processors.

