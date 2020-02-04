SCaLE 18X Linux Expo March 5-8th 2020

Next month SCaLE 18X the 18th annual Southern California Linux Expo will take place running from March 5-8th, 2020 at the Pasadena Convention Center. SCaLE 18X expects to host 150 exhibitors this year, along with nearly 130 sessions, tutorials and special events. SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America. It is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area. This year’s schedule of events is now available to view over on the official SCaLE 18X website allowing you to plan your visit.

“Master new cyber security skills at our three-day SCaLE 18x Capture The Flag competition. Whether you’re a beginner who’s never tried a CTF before, an experienced competitor looking for an energizing challenge, or a professional who just wants to have fun, this event is for you. This year we have a new delivery platform and all-new content. We are welcoming back Cal Poly Pomona’s Swift student club and Attivo Networks as our platform hosts.”

– Featured sessions by Paul Vixie (Farsight Security), Paris Pittman (Google), Vicky Tanya Seno, Josh Berkus (Red Hat), Bradley Kuhn, Kyle Rankin (Purism) and Heather Osborn (Ticketmaster).

– Program tracks like Containers and Virtualization, Mentoring, Embedded, Developer, Security, SysAdmin and Open Data to name a few.

– Events such as PostgreSQL @ SCaLE, GitLab Community Day, DevOps Day LA, Open Source Career Day, Game Night, Capture The Flag and many

more.

– SCALE Next Generation – A full day of sessions led by youth speakers on their participation in the Open Source community, with the goal of inspiring K-12 students to become more involved with STEM and Open Source at an early age.

Source : SCaLE 18X

