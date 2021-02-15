Save 26% on the Naztech 6′ Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable

We have a great deal for our readers on the Naztech 6′ Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Naztech 6′ Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable is available in our deals store for $21.99, it normally retails for $29.
Most multi-device users have to carry around different charging cables. The 3-in-1 Hybrid provides a single cable for USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB devices. Integrated adapters offer quick and seamless transformations, changing the cable connector from Micro USB to Lightning to USB-C in a snap. Made from high-purity copper wire, this cable not only provides fast charging & sync but is also 10x stronger than standard cables. It’s the perfect all-in-one cable solution: one cable, any device.
- 3-in-1. Easily switch between USB-C, lightning, & micro USB connectors
- Charge/sync. Supports high-speed charging & data sync
- Tangle-free braided nylon construction. 10x stronger than standard cables
- 6ft length. Perfect when charging from a distance
Note: This product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specs
- Color: silver
- Materials: high purity copper, braided nylon
- Length: 6ft
- Gauge: 3.5mm
- 3-in-1: Lightning, USB-C, microUSB
- High-speed charge & sync
- 10x stronger
- Tangle-free
- Bend lifespan: 10,000+
- Durable strain relief
- Manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty
You can find out more information on this great deal on the Naztech 6′ Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable over at our deals store at the link below.
