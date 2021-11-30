Sapphire GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 PULSE RX 6600XT 8 GB eGFX external graphics card

Sapphire have this week introduced their new GearBox 500 Thunderbolt 3 PULSE RX 6600 XT eGFX external graphics card solution making it available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. Providing up to 40Gbps via its Thunderbolt 3 connection the external graphics card solution is equipped with a bi-directional, dual-protocol ( PCI Express and DisplayPort ).

Together with 4 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3, 8 lanes of DisplayPort 1.2 (HBR2 and MST) supporting 2 4K displays up to a resolution of 4096 x 2160 30bpp @60Hz. as well as native USB 3.1 (10Gbps) and DisplayPort 1.2.

“The GearBox 500 PULSE RX 6600 XT Thunderbolt 3 eGFX Solution features the low-noise and high performant 8GB PULSE RX 6600 XT graphics card. Powered by the latest AMD RDNA 2 architecture, this PULSE RX 6600 XT Thunderbolt 3 eGFX Solution delivers a noteworthy boost to professional and gaming applications and also features a lightning quick 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 connecting interface that handles various types of data and is capable of charging a Thunderbolt 3 configured device.”

“Thunderbolt 3 is the most advanced connecting interface through USB-C, that does it all. Thunderbolt 3 delivers more speed with a 40 Gbps connection, improved performance with dual 4K Displays and additional features with a single connecting interface.

The SAPPHIRE PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card runs on the powerful Dual-X Cooling Technology coupled with Intelligent Fan Control to keep temperatures low and fan noise low. The refined PCB design delivers stable, reliable, and steady performance, which efficiently lowers PCB temperature and component signal noise.”

For more information on the new external graphics card enclosure jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Sapphire

