Samurai Gunn 2 instant death fighting game. Have you got the Samurai skills?

Adam Robezzoli from the development team creating Samurai Gunn 2 has taken to the PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the instant death fighting game. If you think you’ve got the skills to take on Samurai Gunn 2 , a one-hit-kill platform fighter game. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the 18 samurai warriors the developers have in store for you to control. Including guests from Among Us, Minit, and Spelunky 2 to name a few.

Samurai Gunn

“Hey everyone, I’m Adam Robezzoli, one of a handful of developers creating Samurai Gunn 2. We’ve been pouring ourselves into this work for years, and we’re super excited that you’ll be able to play it on PS5! Adam Robezzoli from the develop and team creating Samurai Gunn 2 has taken to the PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the instant death fighting game. If you think you’ve got the skills to take on Samurai Gunn 2 , a one-hit-kill platform fighter game. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the 18 samurai warriors the developers have in store for you to control.”

“We’re fortunate to have made good friends working in indie games over the years. And those friends also happen to make some of our favorite games ever. They’ve graciously allowed us to pay homage to their characters, and we’ve worked hard to do them justice. With totally unique abilities and movement, they play way differently than the Samurai.”

Source : PS blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals