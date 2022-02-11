PlayStation Voice Commands preview demonstrated

PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that the second PlayStation 5 Systems Software beta firmware update, has successfully started rolling out this week. Bringing with it a wealth of new features for PS5 and PS4 gamers to enjoy including a preview of the new PS Voice Commands, new party chat options, PS5 game base enhancements and new user interface features and more.

PlayStation Voice Commands

The latest PlayStation firmware update also includes a new preview of the PS Voice Command feature throughout the United States and UK in a limited release. Sony explains more about what you can expect from PS Voice Commands that allow you to control your PlayStation.

“We’re also testing a feature that enables voice commands for finding and opening games, apps, and settings, as well as controlling media playback on the PS5 console. This feature is currently available in English for beta participants with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K. To get started, enable Voice Command (Preview) from the Settings menu. Then, call out “Hey, PlayStation!” and ask your PS5 console to find a game, open an app or setting, or control playback while enjoying a movie, TV show or song.”

New accessibility features rolled out with the latest PS5 firmware update include More Screen Reader languages in the form of six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Korean. Expanding the support to 15 languages in total which includes the current selection of United States English, United Kingdom English, Japanese, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French and Canadian French.

PS System Software update

“You can now enable mono audio for headphones so the same audio is played from both the left and right headphones, instead of a stereo or 3D audio sound mix. This feature provides an added option to enhance the PS5 audio experience, particularly for players with unilateral hearing loss.”

For more details on all the new enhancements rolled out in the latest PS4 and PS5 System Software Beta firmware update jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS blog

