Samsung’s SmartThings Hub to be integrated into more devices

Samsung has announced that its SmartThings Hub will be integrated into more devices, this will include the company’s 2022 Smart TVs, Smart Monitors, and their Family Hub refrigerators.

The Samsung Smart hub allows you to control a wide range of devices around your home, you can see more information below.

The integration of the SmartThings Hub empowers users to get the most out of their Samsung devices by leveraging various smart home communication protocols. In addition to Matter, the built-in software will support connection over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, which will enable communication among a wide range of smart devices. Additional connectivity to Zigbee devices will also be possible through an optional USB accessory.

“SmartThings’ mission has always been to create experiences that can make people’s lives better. To bring this mission to life, we have doubled down on enhancing SmartThings technology and this is the next step in Samsung’s vision to make all homes connected,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President at Samsung Electronics and Head of SmartThings. “With the breadth of the Samsung portfolio and the open, versatile and flexible platform offered by SmartThings, we are uniquely positioned to deliver on the increasing demand for connected home devices that has been building since the start of the pandemic.”

