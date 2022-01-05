Samsung The Freestyle portable screen launched at CES

Samsung has launched a new display device at CES 2022, the Samsung The Freestyle which is a portable projector and entertainment device.

The new Samsung The Freestyle can be rotated up to 180 degrees, this means that video and photos can be projected almost anywhere.

The Freestyle comes with full auto keystone and auto leveling features, enabled by industry-leading technology. The features allow the device to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time. Additionally, the auto focus feature allows The Freestyle to display a crystal-clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches in size. The Freestyle also comes with a dual passive radiator enabling a clean and deeper bass without distortion, and its 360-degree sound radiation allows customers to enjoy a cinema-quality sound experience no matter where they are.

For powering it up, The Freestyle is compatible with external batteries1 that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above, so users can take it with them anywhere, whether they are on the move, on a camping trip and more. The Freestyle is also a pioneer in that it’s the first portable screen that works when connected to a standard E262 light socket without the need for additional wiring, besides compatibility with the traditional wall plug option.

