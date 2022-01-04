Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets reviewed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition smartphone is finally official, we have been hearing rumors about the handset for months. Samsung has finally made the device official at CES 2022.

Now we get to find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in a review video from Marques Brownlee.

As we heard earlier the new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition comes with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus it has a range of cameras with a single selfie camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the back of the handset, there is a 12megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery that supports Wireless PowerShare, 25W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging and it comes with Android 12.

Samsung has started to take pre-orders on their new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone and the device goes on sale on the 11th of January, prices for the device start at $699.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee

