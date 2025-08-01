Samsung’s Latest Update: Two Game-Changing Features Arrive

Samsung has introduced a significant update to its Galaxy Enhance-X app, unveiling two key features: focus shift and AI-powered image upscaling. These tools are designed to enhance your photo editing experience, offering both casual users and photography enthusiasts the ability to achieve professional-grade results directly on their Samsung Galaxy devices. With this update, Samsung continues to innovate in the realm of mobile photo editing, making sure that advanced tools are more accessible than ever before. The video below from Sakitech gives us more details.

Focus Shift: Fine-Tune Depth of Field

The focus shift feature offers precise control over your photos’ depth of field, allowing you to adjust the background blur to emphasize your subject. This capability enables you to create a striking contrast between the subject and its surroundings, making it ideal for enhancing portraits or experimenting with creative compositions. Whether you’re capturing a candid moment or crafting a visually compelling image, focus shift provides the tools to direct attention exactly where you want it.

A standout aspect of this feature is the real-time before-and-after comparison, which allows you to instantly see the effects of your adjustments. This ensures that you can achieve a polished and professional look without relying on external software or advanced editing skills. The intuitive design of the tool makes it accessible to users of all experience levels, offering a seamless way to refine your photos.

Image Upscaling: Boost Resolution and Clarity

Low-resolution images often pose a challenge, but the new image upscaling feature addresses this issue with AI-powered precision. This tool enhances the resolution of your photos by up to five times their original size, delivering sharper and more detailed results. Whether you’re zooming in on a specific detail, preparing images for larger prints, or restoring older, compressed photos, this feature ensures that your images retain their quality and clarity.

The upscaling tool is particularly valuable for reviving cherished memories or preparing images for high-quality social media posts. By using advanced AI technology, it transforms low-quality photos into vibrant, crisp visuals. This capability not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your images but also expands their usability across various platforms and formats.

How to Access the Update

The latest features are included in the Galaxy Enhance-X app update, version 16.0.01.8, which was released on July 18, 2025. The update, with a file size of 116 MB, is available for download through the Galaxy Store. Once installed, the focus shift and image upscaling tools are seamlessly integrated into the app, ready to elevate your photo editing experience.

To access these tools:

Ensure your Samsung Galaxy device is compatible with the Galaxy Enhance-X app.

Visit the Galaxy Store and search for the app update.

Download and install version 16.0.01.8.

Launch the app to explore the new features, including focus shift and image upscaling.

This straightforward process ensures that you can quickly begin using the new tools to enhance your photos.

Redefining Mobile Photo Editing

Samsung’s latest update to the Galaxy Enhance-X app underscores the growing capabilities of smartphone technology in photo editing. By introducing AI-driven tools like focus shift and image upscaling, the company enables users to enhance their photos with greater precision and creativity. These features not only improve image quality but also expand the possibilities for mobile photography, making professional-level editing tools accessible to a broader audience.

As mobile devices continue to evolve, Samsung’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies into its ecosystem ensures that users can achieve exceptional results without the need for specialized equipment. The Galaxy Enhance-X app update represents a significant step forward in mobile photo editing, offering tools that cater to both casual users and seasoned photographers alike. With these innovations, Samsung reaffirms its position as a leader in the intersection of technology and creativity.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



